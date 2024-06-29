Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holidaymakers are set to face more travel chaos as Gatwick Airport staff have announced new strike dates.

Unite union has announced that 300 security and passenger services staff at Gatwick Airport are planning to strike on six days in July. Unite warned that the issue could potentially cause significant delays at check-in.

It added that the strikes will cause “significant disruption” to security screening and passenger services. The pay strikes involve 100 baggage security screeners employed by ICTS and 200 Wilson James workers who provide special assistance services for vulnerable passengers.

Both groups of workers, who earn just above the minimum wage, have rejected pay offers from their employers and will strike from 12 to 14 July and 19 to 21 July. Unite warned that further industrial action would be scheduled if the disputes are not resolved.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: "These workers undertake incredibly demanding roles at one of the UK's busiest airports. They are simply seeking a fair day's pay. ICTS and Wilson James are wealthy companies and can well afford to put forward acceptable pay offers. Our members at Gatwick have Unite's total backing in taking strike action for a decent pay rise."

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: "The employers in these disputes are responsible for any disruption caused to passengers at Gatwick. These disputes could be easily resolved if reasonable offers are put forward."

He added: “There is still time to avoid industrial action, but that will require these companies to table deals that are acceptable to our members." A spokesperson from London Gatwick reassured travellers, saying: "We are working with our suppliers to avoid any impacts and we expect to operate a normal summer holiday flight schedule for our airlines and passengers on these dates.”

It comes as passengers face travel chaos elsewhere. This week Last easyJet cancelled a spate of flights to and from the UK at short notice. Some tourists from Edinburgh and Glasgow Aiports had to quickly rearrange plans.