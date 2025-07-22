As one of the best beaches in the UK, Three Cliffs Bay, on Wales’ fabled Gower Peninsula, has become a magnet for holidaymakers, surfers and wild swimmers. The real attraction, though, as MARTIN WELLS reports, lies at the top of the surrounding cliffs

If any region in the UK justifies its status as an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), it’s Gower.

When the weather is right, this magnificent, unspoilt region spreading west from Swansea and northwards to the Loughor Estuary near Llanelli can seem as if it was designed by God – a seemingly endless golden chain of bays, coves, inlets and dunes fringed by green mountains, wild, rugged woods and – very occasionally – flat, accessible car parks blessed with country pubs, charming cafes and award-winning beachfront restaurants.

To experience them all, or at least a representative sample, would take a week or more. Fortunately, the Three Cliffs Bay Holiday Park in the heart of the peninsula, offers you the perfect base to do just that.

The iconic view over the magnificent beach at Three Cliffs Bay, Swansea | Martin Wells

For almost 80 years, the site, which sits on the top of the ridge overlooking Three Cliffs Bay, has been the preferred choice of generations of campers, lured by its proximity not just to one of the best beaches in the UK, but to many of the other attractions which have made Gower the poster boy of Wales’ tourism industry.

Acquired by the sheep-farming Beynon family just after the war, thanks to the Labour Government’s redistribution of wealth, the land has been carefully nurtured by them ever since and its care today lies in the safe hands of David Beynon, son of the founder, and his family. Together, they have transformed it from the rustic tent and touring caravan site it was barely 15 years ago into a state-of-the-art luxury park featuring fully-serviced (water and electricity, plus firepit and picnic bench) caravan, motorhome and camping pitches, bespoke bell-tents and high-specification yurts among the 130-plus spaces available.

Inside one of the deluxe yurts at the Three Cliffs Bay Holiday Park in Gower | Martin Wells

Our luxury yurt benefited from a full-size double bed, two singles and a sofa bed, plus a travel cot, making it possible to accommodate six or seven, if you’re an especially close family! With the addition of a desktop fridge, a gas barbecue, complementary fizz and even a TV, we found it rather lovely for just the two of us and perfect for a romantic little getaway.

At the heart of the site sits the toilet and shower block. Experienced campers will know any site stands or falls on the quality of this amenity and, happily, the collection of 20 family-size shower-loo-basin cubicles looks as new as when it was installed 10 years ago, thanks in part to the build quality and also to the army of cleaners and wardens employed to keep it immaculate throughout the day.

Other draws include the well-stocked shop and café, acres of open space and play areas, a dog-friendly field and the smart decision by the owners to have two excellent street food vendors on site during the peak summer months.

The inside track on the Gower Where to stay: Three Cliffs Bay Holiday Park (threecliffsbay.com/) is located at Penmaen. If travelling from the east, take junction 42 off the M4 and join the coast road through Swansea, following signs for Gower. For satnavs, the Park can be found via postcode SA3 2HB. Two midweek nights in September in a tent for two people costs around £72; a glamping yurt for the same period would cost £299, while a hardstanding pitch for a motorhome or caravan would cost £84. To make a booking, visit the website, call 01792 371218 or email [email protected] Where to go: If you’re staying at the Holiday Park, don’t miss a visit to the Gower Heritage Centre (www.gowerheritagecentre.co.uk), a working 19th century water mill that has been converted into a lovely living history museum. Also on the site is a beautiful 20-seater cinema, converted from an old railway carriage, that’s now available for private parties. It’s a 15-minute off-road walk down the hill from the campsite, through a wood filled with wild garlic.

Just another 10-minute walk from the Heritage Centre is the Gower Inn. Open every day and selling a good selection of real ales and lovely food, it’s a great alternative on nights when the Holiday Park’s regular food vans are unavailable.

There are those who will happily sunbathe outside their caravans on the prime clifftop pitches for a fortnight and marvel at the breathtaking view over the iconic beach, pausing only to wander up to the café occasionally for a pizza, an ice cream, a coffee or a bottle of the locally-brewed beer.

The combination of tent, caravan and motorhome pitches along the clifftop at Three Cliffs Bay | Martin Wells

Most, though, will plan their days around the tide times and take the 20-minute hike to the beach (not for the elderly or infirm, it has to be said) to revel in its pristine sands and crystal-clear waters. To swim here, as we did, on a fine day in early July, is to be reminded not only of how UK holidays used to be but that in Gower we have beaches that are the equal of anything found on the continent.