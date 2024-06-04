Heathrow Airport: Emirates boss slams airport for looking like 'Second World War utilitarian structure' that is 'seriously lagging behind'
The boss of Emirates has likened London’s Heathrow Airport to a “Second World War” airport, adding that it is “seriously lagging behind in many of its customer-facing functions.” Sir Tim Clark said Terminal 3, which Emirates flies from, “looks like a utilitarian structure, post-Second World War”.
He said: “It’s an old airport and, all around, new airports are built employing the latest technologies to streamline their processes, whether it be security, check in, immigration or whatever, and making the whole thing a lot easier.” The Emirates president warned Heathrow paled in comparison with aviation hubs in Asia and the Middle East, including his own company’s base in Dubai, which is now the world’s busiest international airport.
It comes ahead of a potential change of ownership at the airport. Spain’s Ferrovial has struck a deal to sell its 25 per cent stake in Heathrow to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and private equity group Ardian.
Speaking at the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA’s) annual meeting in Dubai, Sir Tim said any new owner of Heathrow must be prepared to invest. He said: “The investment that needs to go into Heathrow must move at pace. You’ve got to invest, you’ve got to keep up with all the others. I’m hoping that the new owners will get that. But airports worldwide are not famous for spending money.”
A Heathrow spokesman said: “Every pound we want to spend on improving airport facilities needs approval from our regulator. Despite having our proposals cut back in the current regulatory settlement, we will still invest £3.6bn upgrading our infrastructure over the next three years. We will continue to invest and to work with our airline partners to build an airport fit for the future.”
