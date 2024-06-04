Holiday to Japan: Popular tourist destination Shibuya City in Tokyo to bring in new outdoor drinking ban
A popular tourist destination has taken the decision to ban drinking outdoors. From October, it will be forbidden to consume alcohol in public places or on the streets in the iconic Shibuya City, a self-governed district of Japan’s capital Tokyo, between 6pm and 5am.
The latest move isn’t the first time restrictions have been applied in the Shibuya district. CNN Travel reported that Halloween celebrations were banned last year and restrictions on drinking alcohol outside were part of those measures which proved popular with local people. Mayor Ken Hasebe stressed that while they were not banning drinking, they would prefer to see people consume alcohol inside.
He said: “By establishing the rule, we would like to convey the district’s intentions, including during patrols — we would prefer people to enjoy their drinks inside restaurants.” There has also been a drive to reduce the impact of overtourism on Shibuya and Tokyo as a whole.
A statement released by the city stressed how the “damage caused by overtourism” had become “serious” resulting in littering and “altercations” with local people. It comes after Japanese authorities blocked the picture-perfect view of Mount Fuji, in their bid to deter misbehaving tourists from flocking to the popular spot to take photos.
Locals in Fujikawaguchiko have long complained about foreign visitors littering, trespassing, and violating traffic rules in their quest for the perfect picture of the iconic stratovolcano. Residents report that many tourists park illegally or block pedestrians from using the sidewalk.
The black netting, measuring 20m by 2.5m, was installed to address these issues. The barrier is also aimed at alleviating problems for the nearby Ibishi Dental Clinic, where tourists often parked without permission and even climbed onto the roof for photos.
