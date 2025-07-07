Travellers are being urged to carry at least a small amount of local currency when heading overseas.

A survey commissioned by financial advice website Be Clever With Your Cash found that 39% of holidaymakers had been caught out needing physical cash while abroad - often in situations where cards weren’t accepted. The most common scenarios included tipping, taxi fares, and shopping at local or independent retailers, the study revealed.

While prepaid and specialist travel cards are widely promoted as fee-free alternatives, those who need to make emergency withdrawals or exchange currency at the last minute often face additional charges. The survey, conducted by Opinium among 2,000 UK adults who have travelled abroad, showed some travellers were hit with ATM fees or poor exchange rates after resorting to airport exchange desks.

The issue becomes more acute in rural or remote areas, where card acceptance can be limited.

“There’s still a blind spot when it comes to cash,” said Amelia Murray, money expert at Be Clever With Your Cash. “Many people assume that having a fee-free card is enough, but that can be a false economy if you end up using an ATM abroad that charges or get stung by poor exchange rates."

“It’s not about carrying wads of cash, it’s about being prepared for those moments when a card simply won’t cut it.”

Murray recommends travellers pack a “cash cushion” - a small amount of local currency for tipping, local travel, or emergencies — and to understand their card’s fee structure and currency conversion policies before travelling.

Travellers are also advised to review their travel insurance policies to ensure their cash is covered in the event of loss or theft. According to data from financial information provider Defaqto, released in May, 91% of annual and 86% of single-trip travel insurance policies include some form of cash cover as standard.

Defaqto's analysis showed that 35% of single-trip policies cover between £200 to £299, while 24% provide between £300 to £399 in cash protection.

According to Merchant Machine, countries who are reliant on cash the most include Romania, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Bulgraria, Ukraine, Morocco.