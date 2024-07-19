Jet2.com and Jet2holidays expand Canaries programme for winter 24/25

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced even more capacity to the Canary Islands for Winter 24/25 - with more than 25,000 seats added across five UK airports in response to continued demand from customers and independent travel agents.

The UK’s largest airline and tour operator to the Canaries have added extra capacity throughout February and March 2025 to Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria, representing the companies’ latest expansion of its Canaries programme for Winter 24/25.

Just last week, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced that it will launch flights and holidays to the Canaries from Bournemouth Airport for Winter 24/25, bringing forward the launch of flights and holidays from their newest base at the same time.

Winter 24/25 represents Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ biggest ever Winter Sun programme to the Canary Islands, with over 2.25 million seats on sale representing 15% a capacity increase. This programme means over 225 weekly departures to the Canaries from the UK at key periods during the winter, as customers continue to choose the Canarian sunshine as a favourite getaway from the cold and gloom of the UK.

The additional flights going on sale today are:

Birmingham:

Lanzarote - additional weekly Sunday services operating from 2nd February to 23rd March 2025.

Tenerife - additional weekly Sunday services operating from 2nd February to 23rd March 2025.

Bristol:

Tenerife - additional weekly Sunday services operating from 2nd February to 23rd March 2025.

East Midlands:

Tenerife - additional weekly Sunday services operating from 16th February to 23rd March 2025.

Manchester:

Lanzarote – two additional weekly services (Saturday and Sundays) operating from 1st February to 29th March 2025.

Tenerife - additional weekly Thursday services operating from 6th February to 27th March 2025.

Gran Canaria - additional weekly Saturday services operating on 15th, 22nd and 29th February 2025.

Newcastle International:

Tenerife – additional weekly Friday services operating from 7th February to 28th March 2025.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The continued appeal of the Canary Islands as a Winter Sun favourite means we are adding even more choice for customers and independent travel agents. As the UK’s leading airline and tour operator to the Canaries, we know just how much holidaymakers love these islands as a means of escaping for some winter sunshine, and we are delighted to be once again stepping in to meet the strong demand. Winter 24/25 will be our biggest ever winter sun programme to the Canary Islands and our unrivalled programme is proving to be incredibly popular with customers and independent travel agents.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com