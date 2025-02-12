The view from the hotel room at The Murray, Hong Kong | NW

Deciding where to stay in Hong Kong can be a challenge. I found myself torn between the energy of Kowloon and the sophistication of Central. During my recent trip, I split my stay between two hotels. The Prince in Kowloon and The Murray in Central. Each hotel offered a unique perspective on Hong Kong. Here’s how they compared:

The Prince in Kowloon

I started my trip at The Prince in Kowloon. Situated right in the heart of Tim Sha Tsui’s shopping district, it even had direct access to a shopping mall filled with designer stores. Dangerously convenient if you’re an avid shopper!

I found the location unbeatable for a taste of Hong Kong’s dynamic vibe. On my first evening, I took a walk over to the Avenue of Stars. Here I had an unparalleled view over to Hong Kong Island. It’s the best spot to catch the iconic light show that transforms the skyline.

For a taste of local culture, I also enjoyed visiting the bustling Ladies Market. The perfect spot for hunting down souvenirs.

Returning to the hotel, the Continental Club on the upper floors was a welcome haven at the end of a long day exploring. The lounge had an over 13s only policy that ensured a calm atmosphere. It was a pleasure to retreat for coffee breaks and snacks.

A highlight of my visit was Italian restaurant, Cucina. It is located in the sister hotel – a short walk through the Harbour City Plaza or down the road, in the Marco Polo Hongkong. I was blown away by its creativity and flavours. The food was not only visually stunning but also delicious. I can’t recommend the steak tartare enough but the real game changer was the seafood platter. Across three tiers it features a full lobster, crab and other delights. And the tiramisu? Quite simply, it was the best I have ever tasted. Clearly freshly prepared, it’s a desert that lingers in my mind still today.

I enjoyed the theatrics of plates served with dry ice and having crepe suzette flambeed in front of me. All whilst soaking in spectacular views of Hong Kong Island over the water through the windows, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the meal.

The Murray in Central

After a few days immersed in Kowloon’s energy, I headed to The Murray in Central. Stepping into this hotel was like stepping into a sanctuary. I was taken aback by the grand marble lobby filled with natural light.

It’s located in the financial district and close to the Central MTR station making it easy to explore further afield. It’s particularly close to the Peak Tram where you can head for panoramic views of the city.

Whilst The Prince placed me right in the thick of the excitement, The Murray offered a retreat into luxury and tranquility. Its sophisticated atmosphere felt like a cocoon from the bustling streets outside.

I was continuously impressed by thoughtful details in the room. My favourite discoveries were a heated toilet seat and magic glass that turned the bathroom opaque with the touch of a button.

Another standout for The Murray was its rooftop bar Popinjays. I was amazed at the twinkles of light throughout the city as I soaked in the 360 degree views. Just inside, The Murray also had an impressive Italian restaurant. Here I enjoyed the ‘Taste of Tuscany’ set menu crafted by their chef. The steak tartare, ravioli, sea bass, short rib and tiramisu were all prepared with exceptional skill.

The sea bass and short rib were the dishes to write home about for me though. They both seemed to melt in my mouth, providing a culinary experience that matched the grandeur of the hotel itself.

Comparing my experience at both hotels, I found that they had many similarities yet somehow managed to offer something distinctly different. The Prince’s location and amenities make it perfect for travellers eager to dive into the energy of Hong Kong. You have endless shopping, finding and cultural experiences at your fingertips.

On the other hand, at the Murray I enjoyed the serene escape with easy access to the attractions in Central. Its luxury amenities made it tempting to spend my days simply enjoying the hotel itself.

If you are debating where to stay on your trip, rest assured that they are close enough for you to experience both sides of Hong Kong. Splitting my stay allowed me to appreciate the city’s diverse character fully.

Whichever you choose, make time to explore Kowloon and Central. I left with floods of memories that captured all angles of this incredible city.