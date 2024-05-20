ITV Fortune Hotel: Holiday deal offered for stay at luxury resort Silversands Grenada in Caribbean featured in new TV game show
and live on Freeview channel 276
UK holidaymakers have the chance to stay at the hotel which hosts ITV’s new game show ‘The Fortune Hotel’. The show sees 10 pairs of contestants having the chance to win the ultimate jackpot of £250,000 cash.
The contestant arrives at the Fortune Hotel where each room has an identical briefcase - but inside one contains the money. The game show involves each of the pairs of contestants trying to uncover who has which case by playing compelling challenges.
The show is a hybrid between The Traitors and The White Lotus, and is perfect for game show fanatics. The Fortune Hotel, where the programme is hosted, is located in the sunny Caribbean.
Filming was carried out at Silversands in Grenada, a Caribbean island off the coast of Venezuela which is known for its glorious sugar-white beaches, lush jungles and epic waterfalls. Silversands itself opened in 2018, with rooms starting at £720 per night.
Deals from Destinology allow holidaymakers the chance to stay in the host hotel. The five-star Silversands Granada is surrounded by natural gardens and benefits from sweeping views of the ocean.
The hotel features 43 beautifully appointed rooms and suites, each with its own terrace or balcony and plush king-size bed, as well as five four-bedroom Beachfront Villas and four three-bedroom Hillside Villas. There are excellent facilities at the resort, including a modern spa and a private beach front of over 200m, as well as a 100m infinity pool - the longest in the Caribbean. Guests can expect delicious cuisines for every meal of their stay in the two restaurants that showcase the best global dishes.
A seven night bed and breakfast stay starts from £2,799pp based on two adults staying in the Garden View King Room. The deal is offered between 1 and 31 October 2023, and includes flights from London Gatwick, as well as hold luggage and return airport transfers. staying in the Garden View King Room.
Limited availability. View the deal here. Book by 31st May 2024: Visit, www.destinology.co.uk or call 01204 208304 – quote offer reference 61990
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.