A Jet2 flight from Alicante to Belfast International Airport was delayed upon arrival due to a passenger showing "possible chicken pox symptoms." The airline confirmed that Port Health officials boarded flight LS302 to investigate the situation.

It remains unclear how long passengers were kept on board, but they were allowed to disembark the aircraft yesterday (Monday 20 May) and enter the airport building. A spokesperson for Jet2 told GB News: "We can confirm that Port Health officials boarded flight LS302 earlier today after reports of a customer showing possible chicken pox symptoms. Customers have now departed the aircraft after a short delay, and we apologise for any inconvenience."

In adults the most recognisable symptom of chicken pox is the rash, similar to that of measles. The spots for chicken pox raise into fluid-filled blisters, eventually popping and scabbing over. Chicken pox is highly contagious due to the nature of the spots and the likelihood of them popping.

A Jet2 flight from Alicante to Belfast International Airport was forced “into lockdown” after chicken pox was “detected” on board. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Other chicken pox symptoms include a high temperature, aches and pains, and generally feeling unwell as well as a loss of appetite. According to the NHS: “Chickenpox is very itchy and can make children feel miserable, even if they do not have many spots.