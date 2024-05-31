Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Jetstar plane “swerved wildly” and slid off the runway into the grass at Christchurch Airport in New Zealand causing several flights to be delayed

A plane “swerved wildly” and left the runway while landing at Christchurch Airport in New Zealand just before 8am on Friday (31 May), ending up in the grass. The Jetstar flight JQ225 from Auckland came to a stop halfway on the runway and halfway on the grass.

The incident closed the runway and delayed several flights. Flight SQ297 from Singapore was diverted from Christchurch because of the event.

Christchurch Airport communications advisor Jo Scott said the runway has now been carefully inspected and cleaned. The terminal is now open, and the airport is operating as normal.

Aviation authorities in New Zealand and Australia have confirmed they will be looking into the landing. A Jetstar spokesperson said a steering issue caused the incident.

The spokesperson said: “After landing in Christchurch, the aircraft experienced a steering issue, causing it to veer on the runway at low speed. There are no injuries to passengers or crew. The aircraft was towed to the gate and all passengers have disembarked.”

Passengers remained in the aircraft for at least an hour after it landed. The flight landed in Christchurch at 7.44am, having left Auckland at 6.21am. Police confirmed they were notified of an aircraft sliding off a runway in Christchurch about 7.45am. Fire and Emergency confirmed multiple vehicles from Christchurch and Canterbury were sent out at 7.48am.