New Year reset: 39% of Brits are planning a ‘spiritual’ holiday in 2025

There can be few more dramatic destinations for a spiritual journey than the stunning St Catherine’s Monastery at Mount Sinai in Egypt

More than 1 in 3 Brits say they plan to recharge their spiritual batteries this year. Many are planning to go on a pilgrimage, stay in a monastery or embrace ‘silent travel’ by taking a break from social media.

For many Brits it was a fraught 2024, so it’s no surprise that an increasing number of us, over one in 3, are planning a spiritual getaway this year. Topping many people’s 2025 holiday plans are modern-day pilgrimages, staying in a retreat or simply taking a break from social media by embracing ‘silent travel’.

Lily Smith, a leading travel expert from Monasteries.com, says: ‘39% of Brits say they are planning a dedicated spiritual or meditative holiday this year and a whopping 59% of us plan to incorporate some form of wellness into their holiday. That includes meditation and quiet time, walking and, above all, taking a break from the bleeps and bongs of our devices.

‘Research from the travel association ABTA shows the main reason why people are planning to take part in wellness activities and retreats is to relax and unwind (60%), with young holidaymakers being the most likely to prioritise mental wellbeing (46% vs 35% average).

‘Wellbeing and spiritual vacations are expected to be the fastest-growing trend in holidays this year. According to Allied Market Research, the global wellness retreat market is set to double by 2032, reaching £290bn ($364bn). It says demand is being driven by increased stress, a growing consciousness surrounding wellness and a "desire for digital detoxification". That’s not surprising. We Brits now average 2.3 hours a day on social media and some health professionals are concerned that it can fuel feelings of anxiety, depression and loneliness.

‘While the whole idea of wellness retreats and escaping social media is very much a 21st-century concept, the need to embark on a journey to recharge our spiritual batteries is far from new. Pilgrimages were to our ancestors what wellbeing retreats are to us today. And, while pilgrimages may sound a thoroughly medieval getaway, they are, in fact, still booming in popularity. For example, the Camino de Santiago de Compostela – Europe’s most popular pilgrimage to the shrine of the Apostle James in Northwest Spain – was completed by a record 442,073 people last year.

‘For Brits who can’t spare the (many) days needed to complete a full European pilgrimage, several ancient pilgrim trails to historic spiritual sites are also flourishing in the UK. From Canterbury to Holywell, there are a number of pilgrimage sites that date back centuries and appeal to walkers and those seeking a spiritual adventure. There are also a number of monasteries across the UK where they can recharge their spiritual batteries.

‘For example, many people following the medieval Pilgrims’ Way between Winchester and Canterbury choose to start their walk in Salisbury and take the Clarendon Way to Winchester. Modern pilgrims can stay at Sarum College, a theological college based in 17th-century buildings just opposite Salisbury Cathedral, within its 80-acre Close. Rooms are currently available from just £60 a night.

‘However, many Brits have more ambitious plans for a retreat from modern life this year. One spectacular site now working with its local community to offer accommodation and expert guided tours is the stunning St Catherine’s Monastery at Mount Sinai in Egypt. It is the world’s oldest continuously inhabited Christian monastery, dating back 17 centuries. The Orthodox South Sinai mountain complex features numerous significant religious sites, including the Holy Monastery of Sinai at Mount Horeb. The monastery was built around the legendary Biblical sites of the Burning Bush and the Well of Jethro. While it is not possible to stay within the monastery itself, the Guest House of St. Catherine’s Monastery is located just below the complex and has recently started offering guided tours to the sites on Mount St Catherine and Mount Moses.

‘The tour includes three nights’ accommodation, all meals, theological workshops and the guided visit to the monastery and grounds. The tours are led by a mountain-hiking leader/guide with international first aid certification. For the more adventurous, there’s also the chance to snorkel in Dahab’s Blue Hole on the edge of the Red Sea.

‘If your wellbeing holiday plans include recharging your spiritual batteries, the unique accommodation site Monasteries.com provides a booking platform to stay at monasteries, convents and abbeys. To discover more about amazing monastery retreats, see Monasteries.com’s informative guide at: https://www.monasteries.com/en-GB/travel-inspiration/monastic-retreats-authentic-tours-and-stays-in-monasteries