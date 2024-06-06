Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travel chaos is looming as another strike has been confirmed at one of Europe’s busiest airports that could result in cancelled flights. Air traffic controllers at Paris Orly Airport have confirmed strike action will take place later this month.

Staff from the Unsa-Inca are threatening to walk out from June 11 to 13. Their previous strike between May 25 and 26 resulted in 70 percent of flights cancelled to and from the airport.

The number of flights affected this time are yet to be confirmed, but there are fears that it could lead to a similar number of cancellations. It will not only affect UK holidaymakers travelling to and from the Paris airport as it will also affect airlines flying over French airspace.

The strike action is due to disagreements over pay rises and recruitment. A union source told local press: "Orly is clearly relegated to second place by the DGAC compared to the other Parisian airport [Charles de Gaulle], despite the fact that it has a similar strategic importance."

Airlines will be informed about the level of cancellations required 48 hours before by the French Civil Aviation authority. They can then decide which flights to cancel, with long-haul flights often prioritised over short-haul.