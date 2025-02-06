A Wizz Air pilot has unveiled his must-know travel tips for what first-time flyers can do ahead of their flight to ensure they’re well prepared and comfortable.

Tom Copestake is a Senior First Officer at Wizz Air and has a unique career journey. Tom originally trained in youth work, and then built a career in construction management, before joining Wizz Air as a First Officer in 2022.

Now, nearly three years later, he has progressed through the airline’s training programme to his current position and has flown over 1600 hours to 63 destinations. From his years of experience, Tom has shared his top tips for flying which are listed below.

Make sure you’re comfortable

Avoiding alcohol and overloading with caffeine before your flight is a good way to prevent pre-flight jitters. Make sure you’re wearing comfortable clothing as well - gone are the days when a flight is a fashion show!

Use distractions

Listen to audiobooks, music, podcasts, and books to keep yourself occupied, both during your flight and while you’re waiting to board. Having something to keep you entertained can help the time pass on your travels.

Get a travel buddy

Consider travelling with a friend or family member who is an experienced flyer. They’ll be able to take some of the stress away in the airport, and also act as a good distraction and help pass the time during the flight.

The early bird catches the worm

Flying first thing in the morning means you’re not only likely to avoid the airport rush, it also means you can make the most of your trip by arriving at your destination earlier.

Get organised

Mobile service and WiFi can sometimes be hit and miss at airports, so make sure you take a screenshot of your boarding pass before your travel day.

Invest in an eye mask

If you become stressed at any point, covering up your eyes can help calm you down and focus on your breathing.

Let the cabin crew know

They will be able to assist you and try and make your flight as comfortable as they can.

When flying to Tromso, Norway and prepare to be amazed! You can distract yourself by looking out of the window and admiring the amazing views.