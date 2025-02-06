Ryanair has announced it will be launching seven new routes from the UK starting this summer.

Ryanair will launch seven new routes from London Stansted Airport to Bodrum, Clermont-Ferrand, Dalman, Münster, Lübeck, Linz and Reggio Calabria, as well as extra frequencies on 30 other London routes to Gdansk, Ibiza, Malaga, Milan, Rome, Turin, and Valencia. To support this traffic growth, Ryanair will base one new B737 in London Stansted for this summer - an additional $100m investment in London - bringing Ryanair’s total London-based fleet to 56 aircraft and creating 30 new highly paid jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary said: “We are pleased to announce 7 new Summer 2025 routes from London to Bodrum, Clermont-Ferrand, Dalman, Münster, Lübeck, Linz, and Reggio Calabria. We are also launching extra frequencies on 30 other London routes to exciting destinations like Gdansk, Ibiza, Malaga, and Rome.”

It comes as the budget airline has also made the decision to cancel flights in some European spots due to "excessive fees" and aviation taxes. The low-cost airline is now scrapping flights to and from Aalborg. A spokesperson said: "We are very disappointed to announce the closure of our 2 aircraft Billund base and our operations at Aalborg from the end of March, but we have been left with no other choice following the Danish Govt’s short-sighted decision to introduce a harmful aviation tax from Jan 2025."

The airline will also cut flights at seven regional Spanish airports this summer over "excessive fees". The Irish budget airline will quit operating in Jerez, and Vallodolid, and reduce flights in and out of Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Zaragoza, Santander, and Asturias.

Ryanair said the move was down to fees put in place by State-controlled airport operator Aena. The airline has long had issue with fees charged by Aena, previously taking action over attempts to increase fees amid a five-year charge freeze.

CEO Eddie Wilson called out Aena for its decisions, claiming the operator is failing to ‘support Spain’s regional growth’ and is instead focusing on foreign investments in airports across the Caribbean, UK, and the Americas. He said: “Aena’s refusal to incentivise airlines to use underutilised capacity at its regional airports has forced Ryanair to reallocate aircraft and capacity to more competitive European markets, such as Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Hungary, and Morocco, where governments are actively incentivising growth”.