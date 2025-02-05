Ryanair flash sale: Airline launches 15% off flights from UK airports to popular European cities including Seville, Milan and Dublin
But you will have to be quick as the sale ends today (Wednesday 5 February). The airline launched a surprise "Take Flight" sale to some of Europe's top destinations.
The flash sale includes some of Europe's most popular cities as well as favourite spots in the UK. Flights can be found for as little as €14.99 on selected dates to popular European cities including Cologne and Copenhagen.
Discounted flights from London Stansted include destinations Dublin, Milan, Malaga, Turin and more. Milan promises an unforgettable experience for fashion lovers and culture enthusiasts alike, offering an exciting mix of cutting-edge design and rich history, including stunning world-famous landmarks, like Da Vinci’s Last Supper mural.
Meanwhile from Birmingham Airport you can get flights for as little as £15 to the likes of Marrakesh, Budapest and Seville. Marrakesh is often described as "a cold country with a hot sun."
Its snow-capped Atlas Mountains provides a stunning backdrop to sunny days ideal for lounging by the pool, while the cool, crisp evenings add a magical charm. Wander through the vibrant souks and immerse yourself in the lively energy of Jemaa el-Fnaa square, where history and culture blend seamlessly.