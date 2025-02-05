Ryanair has launched a flash sale with 15% off flights to city break destinations. (AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Ryanair has launched a flash sale with 15% off flights to city break destinations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But you will have to be quick as the sale ends today (Wednesday 5 February). The airline launched a surprise "Take Flight" sale to some of Europe's top destinations.

The flash sale includes some of Europe's most popular cities as well as favourite spots in the UK. Flights can be found for as little as €14.99 on selected dates to popular European cities including Cologne and Copenhagen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair has launched a flash sale with 15% off flights to city break destinations. (AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Discounted flights from London Stansted include destinations Dublin, Milan, Malaga, Turin and more. Milan promises an unforgettable experience for fashion lovers and culture enthusiasts alike, offering an exciting mix of cutting-edge design and rich history, including stunning world-famous landmarks, like Da Vinci’s Last Supper mural.

Meanwhile from Birmingham Airport you can get flights for as little as £15 to the likes of Marrakesh, Budapest and Seville. Marrakesh is often described as "a cold country with a hot sun."

Its snow-capped Atlas Mountains provides a stunning backdrop to sunny days ideal for lounging by the pool, while the cool, crisp evenings add a magical charm. Wander through the vibrant souks and immerse yourself in the lively energy of Jemaa el-Fnaa square, where history and culture blend seamlessly.