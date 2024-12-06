The Met Office has issued its most extreme red weather warning as Storm Darragh barrels towards the UK.

The storm is set to bring life-threatening 90mph winds in Wales and parts of southwestern England. Forecasters are warning of significant disruption, including damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

A flurry of yellow and amber warnings have also been issued across the UK for snow, winds and torrential rain, with flooding expected in several parts of the country. The Met Office said the wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.

A spokesperson for National Highways Dale Hipkiss said: “Following the four-day yellow weather warning, we are expecting gales, and winds of up to 70mph to hit some parts of the country. If you're planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads.

“If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible. We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling in storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicles, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather. It’s also a good idea for drivers to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

Meanwhile rail services are also expected to be affected. Merseyrail said due to "heavy rain flooding" the railway, services on the Chester line face cancellations or alterations.

A Network Rail spokesperson, said: “We are doing everything we can to prepare the railway for Storm Darragh. We’d urge passengers to check before they travel as there may be some disruption to services during the extreme weather.

“If you live near the railway, please can you secure any loose objects in your gardens such as trampolines and furniture. It is a serious safety risk if they blow onto the tracks and creates more work for our teams who will be on hand around the clock to keep passengers safely on the move.” Driving or taking the train this weekend will both likely see disruptions, and it is important to plan your journey and check before you travel in case there are road closures or train delays.