The U.S. Department of State has changed its travel advisory for Jamaica.

The popular Caribbean island is now safer for Americans to visit, according to the U.S. government. On May 29, the U.S. Department of State lowered Jamaica’s travel advisory rating from Level 3, which means travelers should reconsider travel to the country, to Level 2, which recommends increased caution and possibly heightened risk. The main considerations driving the evaluation of Jamaica are crime and health care.

The travel advisory states: “While violent crime in Jamaica has decreased since 2024, it remains statistically high throughout the country. Tourist areas generally see lower rates of violent crime than other parts of the country.

“The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica is among the highest in the Western Hemisphere. Armed robberies and sexual assaults are common.”

The U.S. Department of State has changed its travel advisory for Jamaica. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The advisory also notes that Jamaica does not provide the same level of health care that is available in the U.S., including less access to care for illness or injury, and slower emergency response times. The advisory adds:“Ambulance services are not always staffed with EMTs and are not always readily available, especially in rural areas. U.S. citizens should bring extra prescription medication as common medications, such as insulin, can be difficult to obtain”.

It also reminds American travelers that Medicare and Medicaid is not valid overseas, and travelers should purchase insurance before their trip. Jamaica is well-known for its splendid beaches, distinct local culture, tropical forests, and lush beach resorts.

It is also noted that visitors should not bring any kind of firearms or ammunition into the country, as the penalty for even accidentally bringing either into the country are severe and can include prison sentences. Travelers should also avoid walking or driving at night, avoid remote places, and be aware of their surroundings. In the case of a robbery attempt, the advisory recommends not to physically resist.