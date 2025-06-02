The US State Department has listed all of the countries where travel is not advised.

The US government has issued a 'do not travel' warning for 21 countries - and has recently added a major tourist destination to the list. On May 27, the US Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, urged US citizens to avoid travelling to the country and the surrounding borders between Venezuela and 'Colombia, Brazil and Guyana' for 'any reason'.

It comes after many years of political unrest and high levels of crime including wrongful detention and kidnapping. In a release shared, the US government detailed the 'severe risks' which citizens face should they travel to the country.

The US State Department has listed all of the countries where travel is not advised. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The risks include:

Wrongful detention

Torture in detention

Terrorism

Kidnapping

Arbitrary enforcement of local laws

Crime

Civil unrest

Poor health infrastructure

The alert alleges 'more US nationals are currently wrongfully detained in Venezuela than in any other country'. It adds: "Venezuelan authorities do not inform the US government of the detention of US citizens and the US government is not able to visit those citizens. Venezuelan authorities do not allow detained US citizens to contact family members or private attorneys."

The government explains there “is no US embassy or consulate operating in Venezuela' and it 'cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to US citizens in Venezuela.” It ultimately advises: "There is no safe way for Americans to travel to Venezuela. [...] The US Department of State recommends that all US citizens in Venezuela leave immediately."

The full list of countries the US has issued a 'do not travel' warning are:

Somalia

Venezuela

Burma (Myanmar)

Russia

North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)

Burkina Faso

Yemen

Iran

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Afghanistan

Lebanon

Central African Republic

Belarus

Iraq

Ukraine

Haiti

Libya

Mali