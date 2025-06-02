Do not travel warning: US warns holidaymakers not to visit 21 countries as another tourist destination added - see full list
The US government has issued a 'do not travel' warning for 21 countries - and has recently added a major tourist destination to the list. On May 27, the US Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, urged US citizens to avoid travelling to the country and the surrounding borders between Venezuela and 'Colombia, Brazil and Guyana' for 'any reason'.
It comes after many years of political unrest and high levels of crime including wrongful detention and kidnapping. In a release shared, the US government detailed the 'severe risks' which citizens face should they travel to the country.
The risks include:
- Wrongful detention
- Torture in detention
- Terrorism
- Kidnapping
- Arbitrary enforcement of local laws
- Crime
- Civil unrest
- Poor health infrastructure
The alert alleges 'more US nationals are currently wrongfully detained in Venezuela than in any other country'. It adds: "Venezuelan authorities do not inform the US government of the detention of US citizens and the US government is not able to visit those citizens. Venezuelan authorities do not allow detained US citizens to contact family members or private attorneys."
The government explains there “is no US embassy or consulate operating in Venezuela' and it 'cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to US citizens in Venezuela.” It ultimately advises: "There is no safe way for Americans to travel to Venezuela. [...] The US Department of State recommends that all US citizens in Venezuela leave immediately."
The full list of countries the US has issued a 'do not travel' warning are:
- Somalia
- Venezuela
- Burma (Myanmar)
- Russia
- North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)
- Burkina Faso
- Yemen
- Iran
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Syria
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Afghanistan
- Lebanon
- Central African Republic
- Belarus
- Iraq
- Ukraine
- Haiti
- Libya
- Mali
