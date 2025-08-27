A new high speed train service is officially launching between major cities including Boston and NYC.

Amtrak has announced that the NextGen Acela service will officially launch on Thursday, 28 August, between Boston and Washington, D.C. This new generation of high-speed trains will operate along the busy Northeast Corridor, stopping at major cities including New York.

The introduction of the new trains marks a significant step in the modernisation of Amtrak’s fleet, with five new trainsets entering service initially. A total of 28 trains are scheduled to join the fleet in stages through 2027. The expansion will gradually replace the current Acela trains that have been in operation since 2000.

Each train is expected to offer a 27% increase in seating capacity per departure compared to the current Acela models. Amtrak has also announced expanded schedules for both weekdays and weekends, aiming to provide more frequent options for passengers along the route.

The new trains will include updated passenger facilities. Features include high-speed, 5G-enabled Wi-Fi, personal power outlets, and reading lights.

Customers can book tickets and manage their journeys using the Amtrak mobile app, website, or station kiosks. As the transition progresses, both current and new Acela trains will operate side by side.

The new trains are marked with a unique ‘NextGen tag’ on Amtrak.com and in the Amtrak app making them easy to identify when booking. You can also look for the following train numbers.

Weekdays: Trains 21:53, 21:54, 21:70, and 21:73

Saturdays: Trains 22:50 and 22:51

Sundays: Trains 22:48, 22:58, 22:59, and 22:71