Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An air hostess managed to take off with 960 grams of gold in her rectum.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The air hostess and a fellow cabin crew member were eventually caught when they landed. The 26-year-old air hostess, Surabhi Khatun, who worked as a cabin crew member for Air India Express was arrested in May last year by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence as her flight from Muscat landed in Kannur International Airport.

Concerns were understood to have been raised as her movement was cited as being suspicious, when officials at customs stopped her for questioning Khatun refused to get an X-ray. Following her refusal, the official obtained an order from a magistrate to undertake a 'medical examination' - at which point they discovered 960 grams of gold in compound form the Kolkata native's bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An air hostess managed to take off with 960 grams of gold in her rectum. (Photo: @surabhi_khatun98 on Instagram) | @surabhi_khatun98 on Instagram

Khatun was sentenced to 14 days in a women's prison in Kannur. Despite the risk of arrest, gold smuggling into India is big business, and Khatun’s case certainly isn’t the first time cabin crew operating in the country have been accused of helping gold smuggling gangs.

India is the second-largest consumer of gold in the global gold market, but high import taxes and demand for cheap gold mean that there’s a big market for gold smuggling into the country. Dubai remains the number one city from where gold is smuggled into India, but in recent years, other Persian Gulf states like Oman, as well as Singapore, have risen in popularity among gold smugglers.