A British stag-do party were removed from an easyJet flight from Luton Airport to Tenerife on Wednesday (5 June) after allegedly abusing air hostesses while drunk. The group consisted of at least ten men, some wearing wigs.

They loudly proclaimed they were “going for it” and reportedly smuggled alcohol onboard. Passengers described the flight as the “flight from hell.”

Duncan Young, 56, a passenger on the four-hour journey, told The Independent. “The captain was aware of two stag parties on board and welcomed them with a warning to ‘behave themselves’ and respect other passengers. But they were already intoxicated. My wife and I were sitting in the front seats by the head steward, and we could hear that the group of lads had smuggled alcohol on board and were ‘going for it’ in a big way.”

A British stag-do party were removed from an easyJet flight from Luton Airport to Tenerife after allegedly abusing air hostesses while drunk. (Photo: Getty Images)

The captain warned the group that the plane would have to be diverted due to their behaviour - but their antics escalated. The group reportedly swore, took photos of the crew, and physically prevented them from confiscating their alcohol - two female stewards were visibly upset and near to tears.

After a meeting among the crew and the captain, the disruptive passengers’ passports were confiscated however this did not calm them. Once the aircraft landed in Tenerife the National Police boarded the plane and removed at least ten passengers.

An easyJet spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that one of its flights to Tenerife on Wednesday was met by police due to a group of disruptive passengers. The spokesperson emphasised that easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to handle such situations and ensure the safety of the flight and passengers.

