Eurostar has finally announced its order of 30 new Alstom-built double-decker trains.

The trains will be called Eurostar Celestia, a custom design of Alstom’s Avelia Horizon units. The first of thew new trains is expected to join Eurostar’s fleet in January 2031 and enter service in May.

Each train will be 200 metres long with 540 seats and become the first double-decker trains through the Channel Tunnel. Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO, Eurostar said: “Placing this milestone order marks the concrete realisation of Eurostar’s ambitious growth strategy - to reach 30 million passengers by investing in a brand-new fleet. We’re particularly proud to bring double-decker trains to the UK for the very first time.

“Customers can expect a very special new train with Eurostar Celestia, which will offer exceptional comfort, a unique Eurostar experience and new surprises to be revealed. This is a golden age for international sustainable travel – and Eurostar is leading the race.”

The new trains will replace the eight e300 (Class 373s) on its routes to London and 26 PBKA and PBA TGV sets which are used on former Thalys services between Paris and Amsterdam/Brussels/Dortmund. The Celestia name was chosen by members of Eurostar staff, and is derived from the Latin word caelestis, meaning “heavenly”.

Alstom is a French multinational rail transport systems manufacturer. It is based in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France. It is one of the largest rail transport manufacturer in the world.

CDPQ (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec) is Alstom's main shareholder. CDPQ is committed to a long-term shareholder approach with a strong track record of investing in infrastructure and transport assets.

