Anaga Rural Park: Tourist buses to be banned from popular attraction in Tenerife to preserve natural beauty

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

11th Nov 2024, 9:42am

Tourist buses will be banned from an attraction in the Canary Islands holiday hotspot Tenerife to protect the natural beauty.

The President of the Tenerife Cabildo, Rosa Dávila, announced the ban on Friday (8 November) to improve traffic flow and preserve the island's natural beauty. From January 2025 tourist buses will not be allowed at the Anaga Rural Park in Tenerife.

The ban on large tourist buses in Anaga will be complemented by the construction of a new parking area in Las Canteras, developed in collaboration with the La Laguna Council. The initiative aims to further restrict traffic to the Anaga Massif, a protected natural area renowned for its stunning landscapes and biodiversity.

The measures are designed not only to reduce traffic congestion but also to protect Tenerife's fragile ecosystems from the detrimental effects of an excessive number of vehicles. By limiting access for large tourist buses, the Cabildo aims to preserve the tranquillity and environmental integrity of Anaga Rural Park, ensuring that both residents and visitors can continue to enjoy its natural splendour without the disruptions caused by heavy traffic.

Tourist buses will be banned from an attraction in the Canary Islands holiday hotspot Tenerife to protect the natural beauty. (Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images)Tourist buses will be banned from an attraction in the Canary Islands holiday hotspot Tenerife to protect the natural beauty. (Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images)
The ban on tourist buses at the park comes after anti-tourist protests have swept across the Canary Islands over recent months. In October, under the slogan "Canarias has a limit," about 6,500 demonstrators descended on tourism hotspots in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Playa de las Américas and Maspalomas.

They held signs labelled: "Can't wait to get off work and swim in sewage" and "your luxury, my misery". One protester said: "Mass tourism causes us a lot of problems, both in terms of traffic, water and sewage."

Protesters say tourism has priced locals out of the housing market and has caused problems with traffic, water and sewage. The local government has ignored their concerns, they added.

On 12 April, protestors in Tenerife started a hunger strike and hundreds linked arms to form a human chain to demand the local government tackle the effects of excess tourism in the region. There were similar protests in Ibiza and Mallorca in May.

