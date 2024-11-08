A Calima weather phenomenon is expected to hit a winter holiday destination this weekend.

The thick haze of Saharan dust will cover much of the Canary Islands. It already began arriving on Thursday (7 November) and according to weather experts at El Tiempo, the billions of suspended dust particles will move from east to west across the archipelago over the next few days.

The haze, which turns the sky orange, can cause concern among locals when accompanied by high temperatures. This weekend will see highs of up to 30C across the islands and humidity below 30%.

This will also create favourable conditions for fires. The General Directorate of Emergencies of the Canary Islands has activated a ‘pre-alert’ for the risk of forest blazes, especially in La Palma, Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

On Friday (8 November), the haze will advance rapidly, covering almost all the Canary Islands. By Sunday (10 November), the phenomenon is expected to diminish, reports El Tiempo.

Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities during intense episodes of Calima and to close their doors and windows. It is also advised to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Calima is a term used to describe a meteorological phenomenon that occurs when fine sand and dust particles from the Sahara are lifted into the atmosphere and transported by prevailing winds.. It usually happens in the summer and lasts three to five days.

The Calima is accompanied by hot air, increasing the temperature creating a suffocating environment. It can have a negative impact on health especially if it lasts several days.

The winds can also carry microscopic particles of bacteria, pollen, fungus and pollutants from, for example, the industries of Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. This can generate various symptoms related to respiratory problems and irritation of the mucous membranes, which usually result in the typical nasal obstruction, eye itching and coughing.