A number of weather warnings are now in place with strong winds set to batter the UK today as Storm Eowyn hits.

Rail services and flights have been axed, with rare red weather warnings issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office said. The Met Office says 'very strong winds' are expected to bring 'widespread disruption', including power cuts, damage to buildings and vehicles, and delays or cancellations to road, rail and air travel.

Some 4.5 million people across the UK also received emergency alerts on their phones warning of the incoming storm in the “largest real life use of the tool to date” on Thursday (23 January). Further amber and yellow weather warnings for wind and rain have also been issued across Saturday (25 January) and Sunday (26 January).

Listed below are the affected flight arrivals and departures from UK airports today (Friday 24 January).

Leeds Bradford Airport

Departures:

6:00 flight to Dublin - cancelled

8:30 flight to Belfast City - cancelled

8:45 flight to Dublin - cancelled

15:45 flight to Belfast City - cancelled

Arrivals:

8:00 flight from Belfast City - cancelled

8:15 flight from Dublin - cancelled

8:30 flight from Dublin - cancelled

11:30 flight from Belfast City - cancelled

15:15 flight from Belfast City - cancelled

19:15 flight from Belfast City - cancelled

Bristol Airport

Departures:

8:40 flight to Cork - cancelled

8:45 flight to Edinburgh - cancelled

12:20 flight to Dublin - cancelled

16:00 flight to Cork - cancelled

19:40 flight to Dublin - cancelled

19:55 flight to Aberdeen - cancelled

Arrivals:

7:40 flight from Dublin- cancelled

8:30 flight from Dublin - cancelled

9:50 flight from Belfast International - cancelled

11:50 flight from Cork - cancelled

15:20 flight from Dublin - cancelled

19:10 flight from Cork - cancelled

19:25 flight from Aberdeen - cancelled

Gatwick Airport

Departures:

No flights have been cancelled - however many to Edinburgh have been delayed. Passengers are advised to enquire with their airline.

Arrivals:

07:55 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

08:00 flight from Belfast - cancelled

08:20 flight from Glasgow - cancelled

08:30 flight from Dublin - cancelled

08:50 flight from Belfast City - cancelled

09:15 flight from Dublin - cancelled

10:00 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

10:30 flight from Belfast - cancelled

12:50 flight from Isle of Man - cancelled

Stansted Airport

Departures:

07:50 flight to Belfast International - cancelled

08:25 flight to Edinburgh - cancelled

09:00 flight to Belfast International - cancelled

09:05 flight to Glasgow - cancelled

09:20 flight to Dublin - cancelled

11:10 flight to Dublin - cancelled

Arrivals:

07:55 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

08:35 flight from Glasgow - cancelled

08:35 flight from Belfast International - cancelled

08:55 flight from Dublin - cancelled

09:40 flight from Dublin - cancelled

10:20 flight from Knock - cancelled

10:45 flight from Dublin - cancelled

13:30 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

Departures:

No cancelled departures

Arrivals:

No cancelled arrivals