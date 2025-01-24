Are flights cancelled today as Storm Eowyn hits? Affected departures and arrivals from Leeds Bradford Airport, Bristol, Gatwick, Stansted and East Midlands
Rail services and flights have been axed, with rare red weather warnings issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office said. The Met Office says 'very strong winds' are expected to bring 'widespread disruption', including power cuts, damage to buildings and vehicles, and delays or cancellations to road, rail and air travel.
Some 4.5 million people across the UK also received emergency alerts on their phones warning of the incoming storm in the “largest real life use of the tool to date” on Thursday (23 January). Further amber and yellow weather warnings for wind and rain have also been issued across Saturday (25 January) and Sunday (26 January).
Listed below are the affected flight arrivals and departures from UK airports today (Friday 24 January).
Leeds Bradford Airport
Departures:
- 6:00 flight to Dublin - cancelled
- 8:30 flight to Belfast City - cancelled
- 8:45 flight to Dublin - cancelled
- 15:45 flight to Belfast City - cancelled
Arrivals:
- 8:00 flight from Belfast City - cancelled
- 8:15 flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 8:30 flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 11:30 flight from Belfast City - cancelled
- 15:15 flight from Belfast City - cancelled
- 19:15 flight from Belfast City - cancelled
Bristol Airport
Departures:
- 8:40 flight to Cork - cancelled
- 8:45 flight to Edinburgh - cancelled
- 12:20 flight to Dublin - cancelled
- 16:00 flight to Cork - cancelled
- 19:40 flight to Dublin - cancelled
- 19:55 flight to Aberdeen - cancelled
Arrivals:
- 7:40 flight from Dublin- cancelled
- 8:30 flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 9:50 flight from Belfast International - cancelled
- 11:50 flight from Cork - cancelled
- 15:20 flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 19:10 flight from Cork - cancelled
- 19:25 flight from Aberdeen - cancelled
Gatwick Airport
Departures:
No flights have been cancelled - however many to Edinburgh have been delayed. Passengers are advised to enquire with their airline.
Arrivals:
- 07:55 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
- 08:00 flight from Belfast - cancelled
- 08:20 flight from Glasgow - cancelled
- 08:30 flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 08:50 flight from Belfast City - cancelled
- 09:15 flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 10:00 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
- 10:30 flight from Belfast - cancelled
- 12:50 flight from Isle of Man - cancelled
Stansted Airport
Departures:
- 07:50 flight to Belfast International - cancelled
- 08:25 flight to Edinburgh - cancelled
- 09:00 flight to Belfast International - cancelled
- 09:05 flight to Glasgow - cancelled
- 09:20 flight to Dublin - cancelled
- 11:10 flight to Dublin - cancelled
Arrivals:
- 07:55 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
- 08:35 flight from Glasgow - cancelled
- 08:35 flight from Belfast International - cancelled
- 08:55 flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 09:40 flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 10:20 flight from Knock - cancelled
- 10:45 flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 13:30 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
Departures:
No cancelled departures
Arrivals:
No cancelled arrivals
