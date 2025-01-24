Are flights cancelled today as Storm Eowyn hits? Affected departures and arrivals from Leeds Bradford Airport, Bristol, Gatwick, Stansted and East Midlands

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

24th Jan 2025, 7:38am
A number of weather warnings are now in place with strong winds set to batter the UK today as Storm Eowyn hits.

Rail services and flights have been axed, with rare red weather warnings issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office said. The Met Office says 'very strong winds' are expected to bring 'widespread disruption', including power cuts, damage to buildings and vehicles, and delays or cancellations to road, rail and air travel.

Some 4.5 million people across the UK also received emergency alerts on their phones warning of the incoming storm in the “largest real life use of the tool to date” on Thursday (23 January). Further amber and yellow weather warnings for wind and rain have also been issued across Saturday (25 January) and Sunday (26 January).

Listed below are the affected flight arrivals and departures from UK airports today (Friday 24 January).

A number of weather warnings are now in place with strong winds set to batter the UK today as Storm Eowyn hits. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)A number of weather warnings are now in place with strong winds set to batter the UK today as Storm Eowyn hits. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
Leeds Bradford Airport

Departures:

  • 6:00 flight to Dublin - cancelled
  • 8:30 flight to Belfast City - cancelled
  • 8:45 flight to Dublin - cancelled
  • 15:45 flight to Belfast City - cancelled

Arrivals:

  • 8:00 flight from Belfast City - cancelled
  • 8:15 flight from Dublin - cancelled
  • 8:30 flight from Dublin - cancelled
  • 11:30 flight from Belfast City - cancelled
  • 15:15 flight from Belfast City - cancelled
  • 19:15 flight from Belfast City - cancelled

Bristol Airport

Departures:

  • 8:40 flight to Cork - cancelled
  • 8:45 flight to Edinburgh - cancelled
  • 12:20 flight to Dublin - cancelled
  • 16:00 flight to Cork - cancelled
  • 19:40 flight to Dublin - cancelled
  • 19:55 flight to Aberdeen - cancelled

Arrivals:

  • 7:40 flight from Dublin- cancelled
  • 8:30 flight from Dublin - cancelled
  • 9:50 flight from Belfast International - cancelled
  • 11:50 flight from Cork - cancelled
  • 15:20 flight from Dublin - cancelled
  • 19:10 flight from Cork - cancelled
  • 19:25 flight from Aberdeen - cancelled

Gatwick Airport

Departures:

No flights have been cancelled - however many to Edinburgh have been delayed. Passengers are advised to enquire with their airline.

Arrivals:

  • 07:55 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
  • 08:00 flight from Belfast - cancelled
  • 08:20 flight from Glasgow - cancelled
  • 08:30 flight from Dublin - cancelled
  • 08:50 flight from Belfast City - cancelled
  • 09:15 flight from Dublin - cancelled
  • 10:00 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
  • 10:30 flight from Belfast - cancelled
  • 12:50 flight from Isle of Man - cancelled

Stansted Airport

Departures:

  • 07:50 flight to Belfast International - cancelled
  • 08:25 flight to Edinburgh - cancelled
  • 09:00 flight to Belfast International - cancelled
  • 09:05 flight to Glasgow - cancelled
  • 09:20 flight to Dublin - cancelled
  • 11:10 flight to Dublin - cancelled

Arrivals:

  • 07:55 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled
  • 08:35 flight from Glasgow - cancelled
  • 08:35 flight from Belfast International - cancelled
  • 08:55 flight from Dublin - cancelled
  • 09:40 flight from Dublin - cancelled
  • 10:20 flight from Knock - cancelled
  • 10:45 flight from Dublin - cancelled
  • 13:30 flight from Edinburgh - cancelled

Departures:

No cancelled departures

Arrivals:

No cancelled arrivals

