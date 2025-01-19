Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 11-year-old schoolgirl is among the 30 skiers who were injured in the horror chairlift accident that saw riders flung 50ft from their chairs in Spain.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the Astún station, in Canal Roya, in the north east of Spain yesterday (Saturday 18 January. The local authority stated: "Chairlift accident at the Astún ski resort with multiple injuries."

Two 18-year-old women are in critical condition and are currently receiving medical treatment in the ICU. A 67-year-old is also thought to be among the wounded.

It is believed that the incident was caused by a failure of the return on one of the chairlifts, according to Aragon Government's head of emergencies Miguel Angel Clavero. This caused a loss of tension and led to the chairlifts falling and leaving 80 skiers stranded after the ski lifts plunged from various heights, including 15 metres up.

A survivor, who gave him name as Oscar, said: "A pulley wheel appears to have broken or come loose and the cable started to jump around and every time it happened we went up and down. We were lucky in that we didn't hit the ground but there were people in front of us who did hit the ground and received blows to their faces and other parts of their body."

At the time of the incident one person wrote on X: "Look out, it seems that at least one chair has fallen at #Astún. Many ambulances are coming up." Another person stated: "Accident in Astún. The Canal Roya chair lift has fallen. Luckily we are fine but there are injured people, we have seen several stretchers coming down."

One witness reported that people were flung from the chairs as they bounced up and down. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was "shocked by the news of the accident". A phone line has been set up for the families of those affected.