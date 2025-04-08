Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police arrested a 43-year-old man at Athens International Airport for allegedly stealing passenger suitcases.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect had been under surveillance following reports of repeated thefts in the arrivals area. Officers observed him on Sunday night (6 April) removing a bag from the airport’s parking zone and swiftly intervened. Police arrested him on the spot.

Investigators later linked him to at least four other thefts since September 2024, exploiting crowded conditions near baggage claim. Authorities say the man is known for similar past offenses, according to a local Greek news website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrested a 43-year-old man at Athens International Airport for allegedly stealing passenger suitcases. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

He has been referred to the prosecutor, while police continue investigating the extent of his activity. The case has raised concerns about airport security amid heavy passenger traffic, especially as the summer season is just around the corner.