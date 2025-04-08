Athens Airport: Man, 43, arrested by police at European airport after allegedly stealing passengers suitcases
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The suspect had been under surveillance following reports of repeated thefts in the arrivals area. Officers observed him on Sunday night (6 April) removing a bag from the airport’s parking zone and swiftly intervened. Police arrested him on the spot.
Investigators later linked him to at least four other thefts since September 2024, exploiting crowded conditions near baggage claim. Authorities say the man is known for similar past offenses, according to a local Greek news website.
He has been referred to the prosecutor, while police continue investigating the extent of his activity. The case has raised concerns about airport security amid heavy passenger traffic, especially as the summer season is just around the corner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.