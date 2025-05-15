The Athens Taxi Drivers Union (SATA) has announced a three-hour work stoppage at Athens International Airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strike will take place today (Thursday 15 May) from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., in protest over what it calls the “illegal Uber taxi stand” operating alongside the official taxi rank. SATA said: “Our positions are clear and non-negotiable. We will not give away transport work that rightfully belongs to [licensed] taxis, nor will we compromise our professional status”.

The union is demanding an urgent meeting with Deputy Minister of Transport Konstantinos Kyranakis. SATA warned that if its request is ignored, further and escalated industrial action may follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Athens Taxi Drivers Union (SATA) has announced a three-hour work stoppage at Athens International Airport. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The strike is expected to disrupt taxi services at the airport during the specified hours, and travellers are advised to plan alternative transportation. The disruption comes as Greece enters the tourism season, with thousands of travellers relying on taxi services to and from Athens International Airport.

Last week, a proposal by Minister Kyranakis to lower weekend taxi fares prompted a strong reaction from SATA, which warned of a 48-hour strike in response. The measure, intended to encourage citizens who consume alcohol to take taxis instead of driving under the influence, would reduce fare rates every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. However, SATA President Thymios Lymberopoulos rejected the proposal outright, calling it both “unacceptable and dangerous.”