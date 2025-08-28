A British man has died on holiday in Athens, Greece, after suffering a pain in his side at dinner.

Alan Kirby, 67, suffered septic shock and was on a ventilator in the holiday hotspot. He died on Monday, his family confirmed.

Alan had initially thought the pain in his side at dinner was from throwing his stepdaughter's children around in the sea in Zante. When he woke up breathless he sough out medical advice and doctors advised he return to the UK for a biopsy on his mass in his lung, which they were concerned could be cancer.

Before they could return home, Alan's health deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator - prohibiting him from taking a commercial flight back to he UK and he was airlifted to a private hospital in Athens. His devastated family had been raising money to cover the ambulance flight home on GoFundMe.

A post on the fundraiser by his step daughter LIza Whitemore, 40, read: "We would like to thank all your support and donations over the last eight weeks. It comes with great sadness that Alan gained his wings in the night in Athens we will be heading out to Athens to have a cremation."

Hospital officials called his insurance company who disclosed Alan was aware of the mass, something British doctors said was a fatty tissue and told him not to worry about it. This made it a pre-existing medical condition, which he had not declared to insurers, invalidating his cover and landing the family with a £14,000 bill.

Alan's family had raised £9,500 in hopes of being able to fly him back to the UK, but he sadly did not reach the target goal before he died. The money raised through the appeal will now go towards his cremation.