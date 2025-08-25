Over 100 tourists including a baby and seven children have fallen ill with a vomiting bug at a hotel in Spain.

The tourists have all fallen ill with suspected salmonella poisoning at a Costa hotel in Spain. The drama occurred at the four-star Izan Cavanna Hotel in the popular resort of La Manga near Murcia.

A field hospital was set up at the seafront hotel after guests went down with tell-tale symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and in some cases fever following Saturday lunch at the hotel. The initial alert referenced 28 cases but by yesterday the number of people with health problems had jumped to over 100 of the 800 guests believed to be staying at the hotel.

The baby and children understood to be among those affected were taken to Santa Lucia Hospital in the nearby port city of Cartagena with ailments including fevers. Health inspectors have taken samples from the kitchen at the hotel, which has now been closed, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Regional government health sources said overnight they were treating it as a probable salmonella poisoning outbreak. It was not immediately clear how many British and Irish holidaymakers are staying at the hotel.

The hotel describes itself online as one of the most emblematic hotels on Spain’s Costa Calida. It has a buffet restaurant which is now under investigation. The hotel published a Facebook post advertising its cocktails and mojitos early yesterday - but said nothing about its guests’ health problems.

One Spanish holidaymaker staying at the hotel replied: “Hello, I am still staying in room 826, and yesterday more than 40 people were affected by food poisoning from a spoiled product at the buffet. I am at the Santa Lucia Hospital in Cartagena because my wife is one of those affected and she is eight months pregnant and has been admitted to the hospital.

“I left the hotel at 4.30am on Sunday. I spoke with the hotel at 9am to inform them of the seriousness of the situation and my wife's delicate condition, and now it is 2.20pm and I still haven't received a call from anyone at the hotel.” The hotel has yet to publish any official comment on its Instagram, Facebook or website.