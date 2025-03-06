Atlantic City Airport in New Jersey has reportedly been evacuated.

According to WPG Talk Radio the airport was evacuated at 5:30am this morning (Thursday 6 March). One witness told the radio station: “l'm at the Atlantic City airport. They made us evacuate the building and now all police and firefighters are here. It's craziness.

Another witness told the outlet: “Fire trucks responded, don’t know if it’s just an alarm or worse.” In photos obtained by the radio station police and fire trucks can be seen at the airport.

At around 6am another witness added: “They’re letting people back in. We are sitting in our car because it's gonna be a big back up, but it must be over because they're letting people back in. Now everyone has to go thru security again. Nightmare.”

The South Jersey Transportation Authority told WPG Talk Radio in a statement: “The terminal was evacuated for a fire alarm this morning. The airport followed its evacuation procedures. Our fire department responded to investigate and gave the all clear. Once the all clear was given we began repopulating the terminal. The airport is back to normal operations now.”