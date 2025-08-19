There are still some August Bank holiday weekend holidays on offer to the likes of Spain and Prague.

Thomas Cook has unveiled its last-minute August Bank Holiday weekend deals for three nights departing on Friday 22 August. The August Bank holiday weekend is just days away with the bank holiday falling on Monday 25 August.

You may be yearning for some sunshine, cocktails and a good time abroad. And there is still chance for you to do that!

Thomas Cook still has deals for this weekends to the likes of Spain, Prague and Poland. Full list of deals below.

Take three nights with Thomas Cook at the 4* Hotel Da Vinci in Tuscany on a Room Only basis from £234 per person including flights from Edinburgh on 22 August 2025

Take three nights with Thomas Cook at the 3* a&o Prague Rhea in Prague on a Room Only basis from £330 per person including flights from London Gatwick on 22 August 2025

Take three nights with Thomas Cook at the 3* Noclegi Stadion in Warsaw on a Room Only basis from £388 per person including flights from Liverpool John Lennon on 22 August 2025

Take three nights with Thomas Cook at the 4* Hotel Exe Ciudad de Cordoba in Córdoba on a Room Only basis from £405 per person including flights from Newcastle International on 22 August 2025