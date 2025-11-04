There is ongoing rail disruption today with train services cancelled after an Avanti West Coast train derailed.

The 04:28 Avanti West Coast service came off the tracks on the West Coast mainline at Shap in Cumbria on Monday morning after travelling at speeds of 80mph. Of the 87 people on board, including staff, four people suffered minor injuries but no-one required further hospital treatment, the North West Ambulance Service confirmed.

Network Rail said the train had been removed and overhead lines had been repaired, adding it was confident disruption on the line north of Preston and south of Carlisle would clear by Wednesday morning. It said teams had been "working around the clock in challenging conditions" to get the railway back up and running.

Avanti West Coast is warning customers not to travel further north than Preston, and said tickets could be used from Wednesday to Friday instead. The derailment has also hit TransPennine Express services, which use the West Coast Mainline.

Buses will be running instead of trains on TransPennine Express and Avanti West Coast services between Preston and Carlisle. Tickets will also be accepted on alternative routes with some other train operators.

Network Rail, which looks after the track, said the precise cause of the 11-carriage derailment was still being investigated. Avanti West Coast services between Glasgow Central and Birmingham New Street, Crewe, Wolverhampton, London Euston, and also between Edinburgh and London Euston are disrupted by the track closure.

Caledonian Sleeper trains are affected, with services between Glasgow, Edinburgh and London cancelled, while services between Aberdeen, Fort William, Inverness and London have been diverted.

TransPennine Express services between Edinburgh, Glasgow Central and Manchester Airport, and also between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street, are disrupted. Network Rail said the following changes would apply to Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express services:

Avanti West Coast services that normally run from Edinburgh, Glasgow Central to London Euston are cancelled, and a shuttle service is running from Glasgow Central to Carlisle

Avanti West Coast services that normally run from London Euston to Glasgow Central and Edinburgh will run between London Euston and Preston only

TransPennine Express services that normally run between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street will run between Preston and Liverpool Lime Street only

TransPennine Express services that normally run between Edinburgh, Glasgow Central and Manchester Airport will run between Preston and Manchester Airport only