The British tourist who was mysteriously found dead in a hostel in Bali has been named and pictured.

Tom Grief, 32, was found dead by a cleaner at around 12.30pm on September 27. She said she grew suspicious as he had still not woken up past noon and reported to the hotel staff who called the police to investigate.

Mr Grief had reportedly told his friend that he was feeling sick before retreating into his room at the lodging in Badung Regency. He had planned to switch rooms the next day, but never emerged the following morning.

The British tourist who was mysteriously found dead in a hostel in Bali has been named and pictured. (Photo: Tom Grief/Facebook) | Tom Grief/Facebook

Head of Public Relations of the Badung Police said: "The witness tried to clean the room because the victim had actually wanted to move rooms. It was his own request the day before. The witness knocked on the room wall several times but there was no response.

"Suspecting something unwanted had happened in the room, she tried to open the curtain and was shocked to see the victim lying face down." Officials said there were no signs of violence found.” Tom’s sister, Jenny Grief, has posted on the Facebook Canggu Community group and Backpacking Tips Asia group asking social media users if they know what has happened to her brother as she “had messages on Instagram to say he has died”.

She wrote: “We don’t know if this is a scam. He was last seen in Bali in a hostel called Roommates Canggu. Please is anyone in Bali who can please find out for me? We are now worried sick. Thank you.”

On the post she added that local police had given her “no information” and “no one will speak to us”. She said that Tom had been “on the phone to friends at 10pm” and “he was all good”.

Facebook users commented on the post offering their condolences. One wrote: “Sending you so much love. This is truly heartbreaking”.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to determine his cause of his death. The hotel's receptionist confirmed the Brit had talked to her the night before requesting for a room change. Badung Police said they believe the Brit was ill.