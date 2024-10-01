Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British tourist has been found dead in a hostel in Bali after pleading to change room and complaining he felt sick.

The 32-year-old told his friend that he was feeling sick before retreating into his room at the lodging in Badung Regency. He had reportedly planned to switch rooms the next day, but never emerged the following morning.

A cleaner said she discovered the man’s body when she checked on the guest at around 12:30pm on September 27. She said she grew suspicious as he had still not woken up past noon and reported to the hotel staff who called the police to investigate.

Head of Public Relations of the Badung Police said: "The witness tried to clean the room because the victim had actually wanted to move rooms. It was his own request the day before. The witness knocked on the room wall several times but there was no response.

A British tourist has been found dead in a hostel in Bali after pleading to change room and complaining he felt sick. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

"Suspecting something unwanted had happened in the room, she tried to open the curtain and was shocked to see the victim lying face down." Officials said there were no signs of violence found.

The hotel's receptionist confirmed the Brit had talked to her the night before requesting for a room change. Badung Police said they believe the Brit was ill.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to determine his cause of his death. The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.