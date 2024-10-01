Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British tourist has died after collapsing on a popular beach in Greece.

The 71-year-old reportedly collapsed at Ammoudi beach in Rethymno, Crete, after feeling unwell during a sea swim. The tourist who was on holiday on the island went for a swim at the beach on Sunday afternoon (29 October).

She started feeling unwell so she made it to the shore where she collapsed, Creta post reports. An EKAB ambulance rushed to the scene and rescuers attempted to revive her but to no avail.

The woman was taken to the Rethymnon hospital where she was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation is being carried out by the Port Station of Agia Galini.

A British tourist has died after collapsing on a popular beach in Greece. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Her death follows that of another British tourist, aged 66, who lost her life after passing out while swimming at Achladies beach in Skiathos in July. In that instance, the woman had left her hotel to go for a swim on the picturesque beach on the south of the island, CNN Greece reported, when she fell unconscious in the water and was pulled out of the sea by a lifeguard.

Medical professionals performed CPR and immediately took the woman to the nearby Skiathos Health Centre, but they were sadly unable to save her life. The woman is believed to have lost consciousness in the “intense heat in the area” with temperatures soaring to 31C on the island.