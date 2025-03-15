Bath half marathon 2025: Roads to be closed in UK city ahead of major running event - full list of affected roads
The route covers 13.1 miles, beginning just outside Royal Victoria Park and continuing onto Upper Bristol Road and Newbridge Road. From there, the participants will turn onto Lower Bristol Road, run on through the city centre and finish at Royal Avenue.
With such a long route, a number of roads will be closed throughout the day to allow for the safe passage of runners. The organisers have promised that diversions for all major road closures will be signposted.
Meanwhile, Royal Victoria Park where the half-marathon kicks off will have road closures and parking suspensions in place from 6am to 7.30pm. Footpaths adjacent to the start and finish line will also be closed, while bicycles are banned.
Parking suspensions will be enforced across the event route from 6am to 5pm. Anyone breaking the rules may face a penalty charge of £70 and a removal charge of £105 as their vehicle is towed away.
Full list of road closures (9am to 5pm)
- A4 dual carriageway
- A4 Newbridge Road
- A36 Lower
- Bristol Road
- Ambury
- Broad Quay
- Charles Street
- Chapel Row
- Charlotte Street
- Churchill Bridge
- Churchill Bridge gyratory
- Claverton Street eastbound
- Corn Street
- Darlington Street
- Great Pulteney Street
- Green Park Road
- Lower Bristol Road
- Marlborough Lane
- Midland Bridge Road
- Midland Road
- Monmouth Place
- Newbridge Road
- Pines Way
- Pulteney Road
- Queen Square
- Queen Square Place
- Rossiter Road
- Sydney Place
- Upper Bristol Road
- Windsor Bridge Road