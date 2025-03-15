On Sunday, March 16, thousands of runners and spectators will descend on Bath for the annual half-marathon.

The route covers 13.1 miles, beginning just outside Royal Victoria Park and continuing onto Upper Bristol Road and Newbridge Road. From there, the participants will turn onto Lower Bristol Road, run on through the city centre and finish at Royal Avenue.

With such a long route, a number of roads will be closed throughout the day to allow for the safe passage of runners. The organisers have promised that diversions for all major road closures will be signposted.

Meanwhile, Royal Victoria Park where the half-marathon kicks off will have road closures and parking suspensions in place from 6am to 7.30pm. Footpaths adjacent to the start and finish line will also be closed, while bicycles are banned.

Parking suspensions will be enforced across the event route from 6am to 5pm. Anyone breaking the rules may face a penalty charge of £70 and a removal charge of £105 as their vehicle is towed away.

Full list of road closures (9am to 5pm)

A4 dual carriageway

A4 Newbridge Road

A36 Lower

Bristol Road

Ambury

Broad Quay

Charles Street

Chapel Row

Charlotte Street

Churchill Bridge

Churchill Bridge gyratory

Claverton Street eastbound

Corn Street

Darlington Street

Great Pulteney Street

Green Park Road

Lower Bristol Road

Marlborough Lane

Midland Bridge Road

Midland Road

Monmouth Place

Newbridge Road

Pines Way

Pulteney Road

Queen Square

Queen Square Place

Rossiter Road

Sydney Place

Upper Bristol Road

Windsor Bridge Road