Belfast City Airport has increased the charge for people collecting or dropping off passengers in a designated zone.

The airport said the increase was due to "rising costs" associated with "maintaining and operating" their facilities and it would allow them to "invest in the safety, security, and quality" of their car parks. The airport is hiking the price from £3 to £4.

Drivers will still be able to access the long stay car park at the airport for 10 minutes for free when dropping off and picking up passengers. Blue badge holders are also able to use the short stay car park for two hours for free if they show their badge to the airport's parking team.

The current express pick-up and drop-off area was introduced in 2023 as part of an overhaul of the airport's parking. The airport's director of operations at the time, Mark Beattie, said the redesign was introduced to allow them to "expand and improve" options for drivers and to enhance access for pedestrians.

Belfast City Airport has increased the charge for people collecting or dropping off passengers in a designated zone. (Photo: George Best Belfast City Airport) | George Best Belfast City Airport

It comes after Gatwick Airport also increased the price of its drop-off zones by £1, bringing the minimum charge to £7. The fee can be paid online, by phone or by setting up an account.

An airport spokesperson said sustainable transport such as a £1m investment in Metrobus routes in 2025 was funded by the charge. They added: "It also plays a role in encouraging more passengers and staff to use public transport to reach the airport, to achieve our aim for 60% of journeys to and from the airport to be zero or ultra-low emissions, by 2030."