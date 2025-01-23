Belfast International Airport: UK airport slammed as 'a disgrace' after closing smoking area - why has it closed the area off?
The airport has said that it was "left with no other option" but to close smoking area, although the move has disappointed many people. The airport issued a short statement on social media about the closure of the smoking area which annoyed hundreds of people with many branding the move as "a disgrace”.
Belfast International Airport said on social media: "We have taken the decision to close the smoking gallery situated in airside departures area. Smoking will only be permitted in designated smoking areas at the front of the terminal building."
The airport said the decision will remain under review, and that the move was made due to the smoking area being vandalised. A Belfast International Airport spokesperson said: "Following persistent vandalism, we have been left with no option but to close the smoking gallery situated in the airside departures area. We will be keeping the situation under review as we progress with our building works. Smoking remains permitted in the designated areas and at the front of the terminal building.”
One person wrote on Facebook: “Why? And who made this decision? It doesn’t annoy non smokers as it’s far enough away from the airport departures. Can’t understand this reasoning lots of traveler’s with anxiety before a flight use it. . Stupid silly decision. Shame on you!”.
Another said: “Absolute disgrace. Supposed to be improving the Airport? Couldn't organise a Bus run. Everyone stood outside the new super duper entrance smoking and inside chaos trying at the last minute to get through security. Give yourselves a round of applause for utter stupidity”. A third added: “I'm not a smoker and this is a stupid idea! You're going to have lots of stressed out people for no reason! Security is about to get even more busy with people waiting as long as they can before going in.”
