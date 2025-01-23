Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast International Airport has been slammed after it has taken the decision to close its smoking area in departures due to "persistent vandalism".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport has said that it was "left with no other option" but to close smoking area, although the move has disappointed many people. The airport issued a short statement on social media about the closure of the smoking area which annoyed hundreds of people with many branding the move as "a disgrace”.

Belfast International Airport said on social media: "We have taken the decision to close the smoking gallery situated in airside departures area. Smoking will only be permitted in designated smoking areas at the front of the terminal building."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airport said the decision will remain under review, and that the move was made due to the smoking area being vandalised. A Belfast International Airport spokesperson said: "Following persistent vandalism, we have been left with no option but to close the smoking gallery situated in the airside departures area. We will be keeping the situation under review as we progress with our building works. Smoking remains permitted in the designated areas and at the front of the terminal building.”

Belfast International Airport has been slammed after it has taken the decision to close its smoking area in departures due to "persistent vandalism". (Photo: PA) | PA

One person wrote on Facebook: “Why? And who made this decision? It doesn’t annoy non smokers as it’s far enough away from the airport departures. Can’t understand this reasoning lots of traveler’s with anxiety before a flight use it. . Stupid silly decision. Shame on you!”.

Another said: “Absolute disgrace. Supposed to be improving the Airport? Couldn't organise a Bus run. Everyone stood outside the new super duper entrance smoking and inside chaos trying at the last minute to get through security. Give yourselves a round of applause for utter stupidity”. A third added: “I'm not a smoker and this is a stupid idea! You're going to have lots of stressed out people for no reason! Security is about to get even more busy with people waiting as long as they can before going in.”