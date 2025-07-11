As a heatwave is currently hitting the UK and racking temperatures up you may be wondering where you can swim outside and enjoy the weather.

Swimming in an outside pool or in a lake when the temperatures are feeling like abroad in the UK is amazing. It is a great way to cool off and you feel like you are on holiday yourself.

NationalWorld has compiled a list of the best outdoor swimming places for every region in the UK. These are listed below.

London

Serpentine Lake

Hampstead Ponds

London Royal Docks

West Reservoir

North-east

King Edward’s Bay

Bishopton Lake

Derwent Reservoir

North-west

Black Moss Pot

Wastwater

Crummock Water

Rydal Water

Yorkshire

Catrigg Force

Buckden Beck waterfall

Janet’s Foss

Hathersage Swimming Pool

East Midlands

Slippery Stones

Rutland Water

River Cam

West Midlands

Three Shires Head

Lavender Hall Fishery swimming

Chasewater Country Park

South-east

Henley-on-Thames to Marlow

Walpole Tidal Pool

East of England

Fritton Lake

Frensham Great Pond

Cuckmere Meanders

South West

Henleaze lake

Cornwall Bude Sea pool

Trevone Sea pool

Mells River

Wales

Keeper’s Pond

The Blue Lagoon

Lady Falls, Brecon Beacon

Scotland

Stroan Loch

Ardvreck Castle

Northern Ireland

Helen’s Bay

Lough Shannagh

Finn Lough

Blue Lough