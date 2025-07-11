Best outdoor swimming spots in UK: Best places to swim outside in every region to cool off as heatwave hits
As a heatwave is currently hitting the UK and racking temperatures up you may be wondering where you can swim outside and enjoy the weather.
Swimming in an outside pool or in a lake when the temperatures are feeling like abroad in the UK is amazing. It is a great way to cool off and you feel like you are on holiday yourself.
NationalWorld has compiled a list of the best outdoor swimming places for every region in the UK. These are listed below.
London
- Serpentine Lake
- Hampstead Ponds
- London Royal Docks
- West Reservoir
North-east
- King Edward’s Bay
- Bishopton Lake
- Derwent Reservoir
North-west
- Black Moss Pot
- Wastwater
- Crummock Water
- Rydal Water
Yorkshire
- Catrigg Force
- Buckden Beck waterfall
- Janet’s Foss
- Hathersage Swimming Pool
East Midlands
- Slippery Stones
- Rutland Water
- River Cam
West Midlands
- Three Shires Head
- Lavender Hall Fishery swimming
- Chasewater Country Park
South-east
- Henley-on-Thames to Marlow
- Walpole Tidal Pool
East of England
- Fritton Lake
- Frensham Great Pond
- Cuckmere Meanders
South West
- Henleaze lake
- Cornwall Bude Sea pool
- Trevone Sea pool
- Mells River
Wales
- Keeper’s Pond
- The Blue Lagoon
- Lady Falls, Brecon Beacon
Scotland
- Stroan Loch
- Ardvreck Castle
Northern Ireland
- Helen’s Bay
- Lough Shannagh
- Finn Lough
- Blue Lough
