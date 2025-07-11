Best outdoor swimming spots in UK: Best places to swim outside in every region to cool off as heatwave hits

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
As a heatwave is currently hitting the UK and racking temperatures up you may be wondering where you can swim outside and enjoy the weather.

Swimming in an outside pool or in a lake when the temperatures are feeling like abroad in the UK is amazing. It is a great way to cool off and you feel like you are on holiday yourself.

NationalWorld has compiled a list of the best outdoor swimming places for every region in the UK. These are listed below.

London

  • Serpentine Lake
  • Hampstead Ponds
  • London Royal Docks
  • West Reservoir

North-east

  • King Edward’s Bay
  • Bishopton Lake
  • Derwent Reservoir

North-west

  • Black Moss Pot
  • Wastwater
  • Crummock Water
  • Rydal Water

Yorkshire

  • Catrigg Force
  • Buckden Beck waterfall
  • Janet’s Foss
  • Hathersage Swimming Pool
East Midlands

  • Slippery Stones
  • Rutland Water
  • River Cam

West Midlands

  • Three Shires Head
  • Lavender Hall Fishery swimming
  • Chasewater Country Park

South-east

  • Henley-on-Thames to Marlow
  • Walpole Tidal Pool

East of England

  • Fritton Lake
  • Frensham Great Pond
  • Cuckmere Meanders

South West

  • Henleaze lake
  • Cornwall Bude Sea pool
  • Trevone Sea pool
  • Mells River

Wales

  • Keeper’s Pond
  • The Blue Lagoon
  • Lady Falls, Brecon Beacon

Scotland

  • Stroan Loch
  • Ardvreck Castle

Northern Ireland

  • Helen’s Bay
  • Lough Shannagh
  • Finn Lough
  • Blue Lough
