Flights are delayed at Birmingham Airport as snow falls across the West Midlands.

Traffic website Inrix has reported snow-related problems at Birmingham Airport. The live traffic website has said there are delays of 40 to 60 minutes to departing flights due to snowy conditions.

Parts of Birmingham and the wider West Midlands were among the areas issued with yellow weather warnings for today (Tuesday 19 November). Hours of snowfall overnight affected transport services and forced some schools to close today, while airlines warned passengers to prepare for potential disruption to flights.

Jet2 and Ryanair have both issued weather alerts. Ryanair warned passengers flying to and from the UK on Tuesday to check the app for updates on their flight, while Jet2 said “there may be some disruption if the weather worsens” on Tuesday and Wednesday (20 November) this week. However, Jet2 also urged customers to arrive at the airport as normal.

(Photo: Getty Images)

A Ryanair spokesperson said: "Affected passengers will be notified and any passengers travelling to/from the UK on Monday, November 18 and Tuesday, November 19 should check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight. We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers by these weather conditions, which are outside of Ryanair's control and affect all airlines operating to/from the UK."

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "Our operations team is continually monitoring the UK forecast to provide the most up to date information for all Jet2.com departures and arrivals on Tuesday, November 19 and Wednesday, November 20. The Met Office has warned that wintery conditions are due to impact parts of the UK in the coming days. As usual, we plan to operate all our flights on schedule, however, there may be some disruption if the weather worsens. Please arrive at the airport as normal (our check-in desks close 40 minutes prior to your scheduled departure time). Our friendly Red Team will be on hand in the terminal to keep you updated and we plan to board all our flights on time.

"If your flight is disrupted, we’ll contact you via SMS and email. Regular updates will also be posted on this page. Please ensure we have your most up-to-date contact information by accessing 'Manage My Booking' on our website or via the Jet2 app.”

The statement went on: "We'd like to apologise in advance for any disruption you may experience due to the weather, which is outside of our control. Your comfort and safety is our number one priority - and we'll have you on the way as soon as possible."