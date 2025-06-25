Bodies found in Mallorca: Six bodies with hands and feet tied found floating in sea off coast of Spanish holiday hotspot
Several corpses were spotted floating in the water. According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, six bodies were recovered from the sea.
The bodies are believed to belong to migrants who attempted to reach Spain via a dangerous crossing from Algeria. The Civil Guard believe that the suspected migrants could have been confronted, handcuffed and then thrown into the sea. Detectives could treat the cases as murder due to the migrants being tied up.
The tragic deaths took place over the last month, with authorities failing to address the incident to the public. It has been reported that one of the bodies was recovered on May 18 at around 5pm.
A private Belgian-flagged vessel sailing in waters west of Formentera raised the alert after spotting a body floating in the sea. After receiving the warning, the patrol boat of the Civil Guard Río Segura went to the scene, which despite being based in the Canary Islands had moved to the Balearic Islands to carry out patrol services.
The crew members of the Río Segura went to the point marked by the Belgian boat and about two hours later they located the lifeless body floating in the sea. When the Civil Guards recovered the body they discovered that he was tied hand and foot and was wearing an orange life jacket.
A few days later, another body appeared in similar circumstances, also in the waters of Formentera. And they have been repeated several times over the last few weeks. All of them presumably belonged to migrants who were travelling in a boat.
In all cases, the procedure provided for cases of violent deaths has been activated. The corpses are examined by Civil Guard agents and forensic doctors, who take necrofingerprints (if the state of the body allows it) or DNA samples.
