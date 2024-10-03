Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 plane was damaged on the runway after a catering truck smashed into it.

Footage has been shared on social media showing the truck ramming into the plane which is park up on the runway at Seattle Airport. Breaking Aviation News & Videos posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: “Alaska Airlines 737 damaged after being struck by a catering truck at Seattle Airport.

“The incident is believed to have occurred last week when the aircraft was being towed to the gate. No passengers were on board and no one was injured.” One user responded to the post on X saying: “Another such incident damaged the nose of a plane a week or so ago. Who the heck are driving these trucks?”.

It is not the first time an incident such as this has occurred. In April a Virgin Atlantic flight from JFK to Heathrow was cancelled after a catering car rolled into the plane's engine and caused damage to its casing.

In a statement provided to DailyMail.com, the airliner said it involved “the engine cowling of a stationary aircraft and a catering service provider's car that rolled into it.” It added: “We can confirm that no customers were on board the aircraft during this time”. The airline reportedly opened an investigation into the incident and was looking into whether there had been any damage to the aircraft.