Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sydney beachfront properties have been flooded and coastal infrastructure was damaged after monster waves hit the coastline.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several homes were evacuated at Botany Bay in Sydney’s south last night (Tuesday 1 April) as waves surged across the coast, according to New South Wales State Emergency Service spokesman Andrew Edmunds. Further north at Sydney’s premier Bondi Beach, the coast was lashed by an 18ft swell, officials said.

Windows were shattered at Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club, a waterfront pool, gymnasium and restaurant complex. CCTV footage showed waves bursting through glass doors after 11pm on Tuesday (1pm BST).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club general manager Bob Tate told PA: “It has just been devastating. I’ve been a member for 50 years at Bondi. I’ve never seen this sort of thing before.”

Mr Tate added that on the pool deck around 15 glass panels were splintered, floors were damaged, and cupboards and firehoses were ripped off the walls. It was “quite extraordinary”, he said.

Authorities warned of further hazardous surf with the potential to cause coastal erosion and damage from the Illawarra region south of Sydney to the Hunter region north of Sydney. Videos have been shared on the social media platform TikTok showing the monster waves and people being swept off their feet.