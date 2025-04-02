Bondi Beach Sydney: Iconic beach in Australia unrecognisable after monster waves pound coastline - sending people off their feet
Several homes were evacuated at Botany Bay in Sydney’s south last night (Tuesday 1 April) as waves surged across the coast, according to New South Wales State Emergency Service spokesman Andrew Edmunds. Further north at Sydney’s premier Bondi Beach, the coast was lashed by an 18ft swell, officials said.
Windows were shattered at Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club, a waterfront pool, gymnasium and restaurant complex. CCTV footage showed waves bursting through glass doors after 11pm on Tuesday (1pm BST).
Club general manager Bob Tate told PA: “It has just been devastating. I’ve been a member for 50 years at Bondi. I’ve never seen this sort of thing before.”
Mr Tate added that on the pool deck around 15 glass panels were splintered, floors were damaged, and cupboards and firehoses were ripped off the walls. It was “quite extraordinary”, he said.
Authorities warned of further hazardous surf with the potential to cause coastal erosion and damage from the Illawarra region south of Sydney to the Hunter region north of Sydney. Videos have been shared on the social media platform TikTok showing the monster waves and people being swept off their feet.
