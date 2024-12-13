A 34-year-old British woman has been left “paralysed” on holiday in Spain after suffering “a devastating stroke”.

Robyn was enjoying a “long-awaited holiday” in Murcia, Spain when “tragedy struck”. She suffered a stroke followed by two brain haemorrhages, one of which has left her with permanent brain damage.

A JustGiving page has been set up by her cousin as Robyn “urgently needs to return to the UK to receive life-changing neuro-rehabilitation, care that she is not covered for under her GHIC card in Spain.” The page reads: “This rehabilitation could help her regain some independence and improve her quality of life, but it is only available to her, in the UK.

“Robyn spent two harrowing weeks in a coma and, though she has regained wakefulness, she faces a daunting battle ahead. She is paralysed on her right side, unable to speak, and cannot respond to simple requests. Every passing day without specialized care diminishes her chances of recovery.”

The page adds: “We, her family, have exhausted all government channels for financial assistance. Despite our relentless efforts, there has been no support to cover the significant costs of her medical repatriation. This leaves us with no option but to turn to the kindness and generosity of others.

“The cost of a medical repatriation is overwhelming for our family, but it is Robyn’s only chance to access the care she so desperately needs. Every donation, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to getting Robyn home where she belongs.

“Robyn is a fighter, but she cannot face this challenge alone. Please help us bring Robyn back to the UK so she can begin the long road to recovery with the support and care she deserves.”

The page hopes to raise £12,500 and currently it has donations of over £4,000. A couple donated £200 today (Friday 13 December) as well as leaving a message on the page which read: “Sending strength, bravery and positivity to all of you for the journey home and the road to recovery... Good luck.”