British Airways 'The Original Sale': I booked a £150pp holiday for two in Riga, an alternative destination, through newly-launched sale
Through the sale I managed to book a £300 holiday to the capital of Latvia, Riga, for two people in November - and for two nights. So for £300 I’ll be off for a weekend break with flights and hotel included.
Breakfast is also included alongside checked baggage. Riga, Latvia’s capital, is set on the Baltic Sea at the mouth of the River Daugava and is considered a cultural center, home to many museums and concert halls.
The four-star hotel is called Justus, a boutique hotel located in the heart of the old town of Riga, literally a few steps away from the famous Dome cathedral, within the architectural area protected by UNESCO as a part of world heritage. British Airways says: “The authentic façade conceals cosy rooms uniquely designed to embrace the charm of genuine brickwork combined with fascinating art objects, antique as well as contemporary. The hotel is situated at 10 Km from the airport of Riga.”
The sale features savings on getaways to the recent top ten most-searched destinations, with New York, Dubai, and Barbados leading the charge. Whether customers are looking to explore the vibrancy of Las Vegas, soak in the Tenerife sunshine or enjoy a luxurious getaway to Mauritius, there’s an escape to suit everyone in the sale.
The sale offers holiday and flight savings for travel in 2025 and 2026 when booked before 20 May. Andrew Flintham, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, said: “The Original Sale is back, featuring some of the most sought-after destinations our customers are searching for. From the bright lights of New York to the tranquillity of Mauritius, our exclusive sale has made it easier than ever to plan your ultimate getaway – whether you’re after adventure, relaxation or something in between.’
For those looking to holiday further afield, British Airways Holidays customers can enjoy a week in St Lucia from £779pp and Orlando from £569pp. Meanwhile, short haul beach destinations such as Tenerife start from £359pp for seven nights, and European cities, such as Riga, start from £149pp for two nights, for return flights and hotel.
