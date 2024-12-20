A British man has been charged with stalking travel influencer Alexandra Saper after allegedly bombarding her with messages.

Rob Keating, 39, has appeared in court charged with two counts of stalking involving serious alarm or distress to the woman based in Bali, Indonesia. Keating, of Horsham, West Sussex, faces one specimen charge covering June 2022 to March 2023 - in which time he is alleged to have sent 'videos and messages' that caused Ms Saper 'serious harm and distress'.

A second count covers September 2024 to November 2024. Ms Saper posted about an alleged stalking ordeal in February last year.

She works as a female empowerment coach advising young women. The American said last year that the attention from an apparently deranged fan had forced her into hiding.

Keating did not enter a plea when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on November 16. He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday (16 December) and the case was adjourned until a later date.

Ms Saper racked up thousands of followers from her Wayfaress social media accounts as she posted travel and lifestyle content. However, in 2022, she started receiving vile messages from a British man who threatened to kidnap and rape her and other women.

The stalker sent hundreds of emails full of threats, with one promising they would spend their lives together. In 2023 she said how she was spending 15 hours every day talking to police and government authorities.