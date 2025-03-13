Authorities have released a new list of things banned on beaches in the Canary Islands.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new regulations cover the Agaete coastline in Gran Canaria and have now come into effect. These restrictions will apply to beaches, promenades and other coastal areas, reports Canarian Weekly.

Among the most notable measures is the prohibition of engaging in sexual activities in the water, bathing areas, or any public "maritime-terrestrial domain". Another restriction is smoking, including vaping, as well as playing music in sunbathing areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooking on the beach and using traditional umbrellas are also now banned too, and beach-goers are not allowed to camp or set up tents on beaches or in coves. Regulations mean that people are prohibited from reserving spots on sun decks and bathing platforms.

Authorities have released a new list of things banned on beaches in the Canary Islands. (Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

In the entire bathing area, shellfish collection is banned, including in submerged and emerged rocky formations. Animals can be walked on a lead and remain in the public maritime-terrestrial domain if accompanied by their owners. However, pets are not allowed to access or swim at Las Nieves beach, the natural pools of Las Salinas, or El Risco beach.

Nudism is allowed in bathing areas except at El Risco, Las Nieves, and Las Salinas beaches. For those who choose not to follow the rules, fines will be imposed by authorities. Minor infractions will incur fines ranging from €30 to €750, serious offences between €751 and €1,500, while very serious violations may lead to fines of up to €3,000.