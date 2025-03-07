More rain is expected to hit the Canary Islands this weekend after major flooding swept across the holiday hotspots.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) are forecasting more rain across the Canary Islands today (Friday 7 March) with occasional showers, particularly on the western side of the archipelago, during the second half of the day. Holidaymakers should prepare for more wet weather this weekend.

The sea conditions will also be affected, with a north or northwesterly wind of force 3 to 4 expected through Friday afternoon and evening. From the early hours of Saturday, the wind will shift mainly to a westerly direction, increasing to force 5 along northern and southern coasts. The sea state will range from slight to moderate, with a north-westerly swell of 1 to 2 metres.

Lanzarote

The island will experience partly cloudy skies, with clearer spells emerging during the afternoon. There is a chance of occasional rain late in the day. Temperatures are expected to remain stable or see a slight rise, with moderate westerly winds increasing in intensity later.

Expected temperatures: 14°C to 21°C.

Fuerteventura

Similar to Lanzarote, Fuerteventura will see a mix of cloud and clear spells, with a chance of brief showers in the evening. Temperatures will hold steady or rise slightly, with moderate westerly winds strengthening through the afternoon.

Expected temperatures: 15°C to 22°C.

Gran Canaria

Cloudy intervals will give way to wider clear skies by this afternoon. There is a low chance of some rain in the north and west early on, with a higher chance of showers later in the evening. Light westerly winds will become moderate in the afternoon.

Expected temperatures: 15°C to 23°C.

Tenerife

Partly cloudy conditions will turn increasingly overcast from midday. There is a low chance of light, occasional rain in the north and west overnight, with a greater likelihood of showers by this afternoon, especially in the northern regions where they could become heavier. In mid-altitude and coastal areas, minimum temperatures will see little change, with a slight rise in maximum temperatures, particularly in higher zones.

Expected temperatures: 16°C to 23°C.