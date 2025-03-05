Gran Canaria Airport was forced to shut down after torrential rainfall battered popular British hotspots Gran Canaria and Tenerife for days.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven beaches in Telde, Gran Canaria have been shut off to the public due to the severe flooding. Gran Canaria Airport was rendered “inoperative” by deluge in the region yesterday (Tuesday 4 March) with all flights cancelled from tourist hotspot, according to airport operator AENA (Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea).

They said “work is underway to make them operational as soon as possible”. Authorities remain on high alert and have urged locals and holidaymakers to avoid travel or parking near ravines as more heavy rain is forecast in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Images from the airport showed water pooling on the runway, forcing officials to shut down all operations. One runway was later reopened around 4 p.m. local time, allowing flights to resume. However, at least 18 flights had to be diverted as a result of the disruption.

This morning (Wednesday 5 March), the airport is operating as normal and flights are resuming. FL360aero posted on X, formerly Twitter, yesterday speaking of Gran Canaria Airport’s situation. The page posted: “Gran Canaria Airport, (LPA) of Spain is back in operation, although one runway is still flooded due to heavy rain earlier today.

“The island is on alert due to rain forecast by the Canary Islands Government. The problem happened due to the accumulation of water between 2:40 p.m. and 3:20 p.m., forced the diversion of ten flights to other airfields on the island. One of the runways was completely waterlogged, while the other was covered with mud.”

The approximate 850,000 residents - 40 per cent of the total population of the Canary Island archipelago - have been impacted by floods. In videos, piles of mud and streets covered in dirt can be seen, as well as cars being swept away in the water and dragged under bridges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Authorities have said that conditions are set to improve by Wednesday with no further weather warnings in place. For now officials have advised tourists and residents to avoid any unnecessary travel and to remain alert in flood-prone areas.